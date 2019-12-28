HRH CROWN PRINCE ALEXANDER RECEIVES MOVEMENT FOR KINGDOM OF SERBIA RESTORATION DELEGATION

At the request of the Movement for the Restoration of the Kingdom of Serbia (POKS), HRH Crown Prince Alexander received a delegation led by the President of the Movement, Mr. Gojkovic. During the meeting, the delegation informed the Crown Prince on the plans, goals and manner in which this party intends to represent the idea and political program of restoring the monarchy in Serbia in the forthcoming election campaign and in its public appearances. HRH Crown Prince Alexander wished POKS good luck and success in in their future work.