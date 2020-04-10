Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine expressed their gratitude to Dr. Douglas Jackson Founder of Project C.U.R.E. for the great help they provided to healthcare professionals and hospitals in Serbia.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Dr. Douglas Jackson for his enormous contribution to my Crown Princess Katherine Foundation, in support of doctors and nurses in our hospitals throughout Serbia. It is a great blessing to have such a kind friend to help Serbia”, said Princess Katherine.

Hospitals in Serbia will receive medical aid thanks to Dr. Douglas Jackson, Project C.U.R.E, Lifeline New York Humanitarian Organization and through the coordination of Crown Princess Katherine Foundation with total value of more than € 500,000.

Dr. Douglas Jackson of Project C.U.R.E have been helping Serbia for many years, they have so far have sent a total of 13 containers of medical supplies to Serbian hospitals.

Three containers of medical aid will be delivered: 96 electric intensive care beds for hospitals (Striker ICU beds), 3 pediatric patient examination beds, 380 hospital bed mattresses, 30 infusion stands, 2 sterilizers (Autoclaves for dry sterilization) , 5 walking sticks, 5 night stands, 200 crutches, 10 crutches for children, 315 bedpans and urinals, 40 walkers, will be distributed to hospitals throughout Serbia.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine thanks A.D. Intereuropa and Balkans d.o.o. from Belgrade for their great help in custom clearance, transportation and storage of this valuable medical aid.