Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine organized a donation of a Schiller electrocardiography (ECG) machine, 10 pulse oxymeters, and 10 stethoscopes to the Clinic for Infectious and Tropical Diseases and Pulmonology Clinics of the Clinical Center of Serbia.

This valuable equipment is worth over 3,500 EUR and these funds were provided by Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine, with the generous help of The Three Kolos – KSS St. George of Joliet, KSS Knjeginja Zorka of Lansing, and KSS St. Archangel Michael of Lansing.

This donation came as HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s fast response to an urgent request of the medical staff of these clinics.

Doctors and medical nurses of the Clinic for Infectious and Tropical Diseases and Pulmology Clinics are treating and saving the highest number of patients infected by coronavirus in Serbia.

„Doctors and nurses are risking their lives to save ours, we need to help them when they ask. They are our heroes. I am so thankful to our people living in Chicago, who did not forget us in these difficult moments and who sent help to our country and for our hospitals“, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.