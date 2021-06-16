Press announcement for 17.6.2021.

Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine will open the 11th Serbian Diaspora Medical Conference, on Thursday, 17 June, 2021, at 2:00 PM, at the White Palace .

The opening ceremony will be attended and addressed by Dr. Zlatibor Loncar, Minister of Health, Prof. Dr. Nebojsa Lalic, Dean of the Medical Faculty of the University of Belgrade, Dr. Marijan Ivanusa, Director of the Office of the World Health Organization in Belgrade, Dr. Milan Dinic, Director of the Serbian Medical Chamber, prof. Dr. Ida Jovanović, a member of the Royal Medical Board, as well as doctors from the Mayo Clinic, prof. dr Dušica Babović – Vuksanović and prof. Dr. Vesna Garović, who will officially address and welcome the participants via video link.

Cameramen and photo reporters will be able to film the opening ceremony, from 2:00 pm to 2:30 pm, after which a press release will be sent to the media.

We ask all interested medias to accredit their teams to the address [email protected] by Thursday, 17 June 2021, no later than 12:00 noon.

