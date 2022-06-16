Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine officially opened the 12th Serbian Diaspora Medical Conference at the White Palace today. This year’s Conference is a combination of the online and live conference and is being followed online by more than 1,000 doctors worldwide, with the participation of eminent lecturers from Serbia and abroad.

The Conference was formally opened by the addresses of HRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine who greeted the participants, as well as all those present at the Opening Ceremony, and thanked them for their great help and support to this traditional Conference. At the beginning of the ceremony, the attendees enjoyed the performance of children from the BeoBalet choir.

The goal of the Conference is to improve cooperation between our doctors and experts in the various fields of medical science from the Diaspora with institutions and individuals that represent the pillars of quality of healthcare in Serbia, as well as to network the experts in the field of health care in the Republic of Serbia with the Serbian academic community in the diaspora.

In his speech, HRH Crown Prince Alexander thanked all who contributed to this year’s Conference to be organized and emphasized that helping and supporting hospitals and doctors in their work is the tradition of the Royal family of Serbia, which he and Crown Princess are proudly continuing today.

The Opening Ceremony was also addressed by Prof dr Predrag Sazdanovic, State Secretary in the Ministry of Health, Prof. Dr. Lazar Davidovic, Dean of the Medical Faculty of the University of Belgrade, Dr. Fabio Scano, Director of the Office of the World Health Organization in Belgrade, Dr. Milan Dinic, representative of the Serbian Medical Chamber, Prof. Dr. Alexander Ljubic, member of Royal Medical Board, as well as prof. dr Dusica Babovic – Vuksanovic from the Mayo Clinic. Due to technical difficulties, the addressing of Professor Dr. Vesna Garovic from the Mayo Clinic although planned, could not be presented.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the doctors from around the world, as well as from our country and the region for their selfless struggle and great courage. Every day you are risking your lives to save the others, the lives of your patients. With your work and dedication, you are contributing to the world so much. Thank you on behalf of us all!

Serbia has a successful tradition in medical science, we have very good and qualified doctors. We are working hard to keep it that way, by what we are doing now, at this conference. We remain persistent in creating conditions in which valuable scientific medicinal findings are exchanged between diaspora and Serbia. But even more – this conference is also about creating friendships.

With this joint effort, we are bringing a better future to our country that needs you and your knowledge, and our people thank you for your desire to help”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine in her greeting opening.

Serbian Diaspora Medical Conference is held under the patronage of Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine, organized by HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation, with the support of the Ministry of Health, the Medical Chamber of Serbia, the World Health Organization, the Medical Faculty of the University of Belgrade, the Institute of Oncology and Radiology of Serbia, Lifeline Humanitarian Organization, and the Royal Medical Board. This year’s Conference was organized with great support of the companies: Boehringer Ingelheim, Terragenx, Roche, Salveo, and Astra Zeneca.

The next Serbian Diaspora Medical Conference will be held from 15 to 18 June 2023.