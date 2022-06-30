HRH Crown Prince Alexander and his Foundation for Education and Culture continued the tradition of awarding more than 600 best high school graduates from Serbia and the Republic of Srpska for their outstanding academic results achieved in high school. This year we are marking the 20th anniversary since the first reception and awarding ceremony for best high school students was organized in 2002.

In the spirit of the tradition of all his ancestors, HRH Crown Prince Alexander established the Foundation for Education and Culture, to provide support to young people. Together with associates and partners, Crown Prince Alexander is dedicated to improving education and academic research in Serbia, as well as solving the problem of young and talented people outflow.

Instead of the traditional ceremony, as had been organized at the White Palace before the pandemic of Covid-19 started, at which the students had the opportunity to personally meet HRH Crown Prince Alexander, this jubilee award ceremony was organized online, like two years before, and the commendations and gifts for the students were sent to their schools.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander congratulated the best students on their success, as well as their teachers and parents, who gave significant contributions, and wished them good luck in their further education. “Our wish is to motivate you to move further because education is most important. You need to continue working on your education and improving yourselves. Before everything, for you and your wellbeing, but also, for the good of our country.

Serbia and the Republic of Srpska need well-educated, smart young people. Only with knowledge, our homeland can progress and blossom. You are our future leaders, those who will inherit this country from us. And our country needs you to stay here”, said Crown Prince Alexander.

His Royal Highness thanked the Ministers of Education of Serbia and Republika Srpska, HE Mr. Branko Ruzic, and HE Mrs. Natalija Trivic, for their support. He especially thanked NCR Corporation, the sponsor of this event, as well as Link Group, which is awarding 40 scholarships this year for its prestigious ITA academy. His Royal Highness is also very grateful to the Historical Archive of the City of Uzice and the Archive of the Republic of Srpska in Banjaluka for their great support.

Below you can see the video about the 20 years of the awarding of the best students tradition, as well as addressing of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, HE Mr. Branko Ruzic, Minister of Education, Science and Technological Development, HE Mrs. Natalija Trivic, Minister of Education and Culture of the Republic of Srpska, Mrs. Bojana Vasiljevic, NCR’s Executive Director for HR for Eastern Europe Region, Dr. Valentin Kuleto Link group President and Dr. Vladimir Cmiljanovic, Serbian scientist and President of Swiss Rockets AG company.