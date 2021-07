On this day, exactly 20 years ago, my family and I, after decades in exile, finally welcomed our return to our homeland. A review of the previous 20 years is documented by a short film, and I invite everyone who are interested to watch it and contribute comments.

Just as it is pointed out in the film, my mission is to help my country and my people as much as I can, and I will continue that in the following years as well.

Long live Serbia!