HRH Crown Princess Katherine is very proud to be among the laureates who received the 2022 “Books for Peace” International Award, for her work in favor of culture, solidarity, and the promotion of human rights, social activities, and peace.

This year’s 6th edition of the “Books for Peace” International Award is dedicated to children, with the main topic “Migrants: children of today, Italians of tomorrow”. The award is supported by the FICLU Italian Federation of UNESCO Clubs, UNESCO Club Mauritania, UNESCO Club Tangier, and UNESCO Club Brazil – BFUCA.

Professor Antonio Imeneo, President and co-founder of the Books for Peace International Award said when awarding Her Royal Highness that it is: “a well-deserved recognition as a Books for Peace Ambassador for your social and humanitarian activities, your organization represents life and the future for the world. Thank you for existing.”

“I am very honored for receiving the special Books for Peace International Award, 2022 edition. This extraordinary award for my Foundation and me is also an award for all those efforts and dedication of wonderful people who have been for so many years, supporting my wish to help all those who are in need. Our joint mission, with the generosity and kindness of all those included, is showing that there are still people who make a difference in today’s world.

I learned at an early age from my parents, who were great humanitarians and philanthropists, they taught me by their own example that the greatest joy in life is the “joy of giving” to all those in need, regardless of their religion or ethnic origin. When children visit the Palace they ask me: ”Where is your Crown?” and I answer them: “My Crown is in my heart. Without love we have nothing.”

My biggest support is my dear husband, Crown Prince Alexander, whose love for his people and his country has inspired me and given me an opportunity to make a change in the lives of the people of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska. I fell in love with this beautiful nation, and Serbia became my homeland as well.

It has been 30 years since my husband, and I gave our first donation to the people of Serbia. My gratitude goes out to all hard-working people in Lifeline offices in Chicago, New York, Toronto, London, and Athens, who have, for over 25 years, contributed so much to our joint cause of helping those in need. Also, nothing would be possible without the help of the Serbs in the diaspora, who, although living far from their homeland, have not forgotten our country, but also to all our foreign friends, who recognized the needs of the people of Serbia and helped generously. This award goes to all of you, it is your work that is recognized today.

Once again, I would like to thank you for this recognition of the work of my Foundation and me and to say that it will be a true inspiration for all of us to continue our mission of helping those in need because there is no greater achievement than knowing that you have made a difference in someone’s life”, stated HRH Crown Princess Katherine on this occasion.

The Books for Peace International Award was born from a project of a group of associations: FUNVIC (Fundação Universitária Vida Cristã / UNIFUNVIC) – Brasil club Unesco BFUCA-WFUCA Europe section, ANASPOL (National Association of Local Police NCOs), Ass.ne Naz. the Justices of the Peace, IADPES International Academy Diplomatic Pax et Salus, with the aim of enhancing books, culture, sport, art, through the literary competition and the international award that deals with the topics of peace and important topics such as: gender-based violence, bullying, racial and religious discrimination, social and cultural integration.

The information about HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation being the official partner for 2022 is available on the Books for Peace website on LINK