An inauguration of the Brazilian-Serbian Chamber of Commerce was held last night at the White Palace, in the presence and with the support of TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine.

Together with Their Royal Highnesses, the event was attended by the representatives of the Embassy of Brazil to Serbia, representatives of Serbian Chamber of Commerce, as well as various distinguished members of the diplomatic and business community. Mrs. Luiza Waldrick-Eremić, Founding Member & CEO of the Chamber of Commerce Brazil-Serbia with her associates presented the newly established Chamber and its portfolio to gathered people.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his opening speech said:” Ever since my family and I came back to our country over twenty years ago, promoting trade, investment, and cultural ties between Serbia and other nations, as well as helping develop closer ties between the business communities, have been among our priorities. Bringing together people to learn about the latest developments and opportunities in their respective countries is extremely important in today’s world and you can always count on our full support in achieving that goal.”