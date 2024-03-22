TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine officially opened the traditional charity Easter Bazaar of Women’s Handicrafts, today at the Galerija Shopping Centre in Belgrade. The revenue from the sale of handicrafts is designated to help refugee women, socially disadvantaged ladies, as well as children with difficulties in intellectual development.

The opening ceremony was organized under the auspices of Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation, and started with the addressing of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, and attended by HE Prof. Dr. Darija Kisić, Minister of Family Welfare and Demography in the Government of Serbia, Mrs. Svetlana Velimirovic, deputy of the Serbian Commissioner for Refugees and Migration, Mr. Soufiane Adjali, Representative of UNHCR in Serbia, as well as representatives of several Ministries of the Serbian Government together with representatives of diplomatic corps and members of the International Women’s Club, and many others.

Crown Princess Katherine in her speech thanked Ministries of the Government of Serbia and the Commissariat for Refugees and Migration for the traditional support that Governmental bodies give this Bazaar, and she also said: “Seeing all these beautiful handicrafts, made by these creative women, as well as these beautiful children, and knowing that we have supported them, brings joy to my heart. Knowing that we have made a difference is the best prize and joy one can get.

These women are so brave and strong, and they always were, they are a role model and inspiration to us all. No matter what kind of difficulties they faced, how hard the times were, what kind of obstacles they had to overcome, they continued being the strongest pillars of their families. Thanks to their handicrafts, they have supported their families during the most difficult times. All the items presented at this Bazaar are unique and carefully made, with tremendous love and patience. They represent traditional skills that have been passed down through the generations. By buying handicrafts, we support not only the women who make them, but also the whole community, and we also preserve the heritage that is passed down through the centuries.”

HE Minister Darija Kisic pointed out that it is always wonderful to be in the company of strong, talented, successful women, who are not only the pillars of their families, but also maintain our tradition with their work, and therefore deserve the greatest possible support, to show how much they know and can. “The talent you have is so lavish that we are so happy that such women are a symbol of our Serbia”, said Minister Kisic, also thanking the Royal Family for organizing traditional handicraft Bazaar.

As Mrs. Nataša Stanisavljević, Commissioner for Refugees of Serbia, was unable to personally attend, her letter was read in which she wrote: ” This initiative of Crown Princess Katherine is significant for the integration of those who had to leave their homes and create a new life. I am proud that the message of this humanitarian bazaar and that of the Commissariat for Refugees and Migration are the same, namely that all people who want to respect and love Serbia are welcome and will find support in it.

Here are the women who have the wonderful gift of presenting Serbia in the most beautiful way possible. The Bazaar is an excellent opportunity to buy magnificent traditional Serbian handicrafts and Easter gifts, and at the same time support the families of these women who exhibit their great work, as well as help the children with disabilities.”

The Bazaar will be open for 2 days – on Friday, 22 March 2024 from 11 am to 10 pm and on Saturday, 23 March 2024 from 10 am to 10 pm.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine and her Foundation have been encouraging for over 20 years the work of these outstanding women who need to support their families by selling their beautiful handicrafts. Her Royal Highness is also encouraging children with disabilities and the schools they are attending to join this event and sell their works. The Bazaar is a wonderful opportunity to purchase magnificent traditional Serbian handicrafts, buy Easter gifts, and at the same time support the families of these women who are exhibiting their work, and help children with special needs. More than 30 exhibitors are participating in this year’s Bazaar.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine is very grateful for the kindness, hospitality, and great support of the management of the Galerija Shopping Centre in Belgrade.