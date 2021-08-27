Thanks to the generous donation of 20.000 euros by Mrs. Anka Jakšić Erne, from the United States and the HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation, the children dental clinic in the Health Center “St. George” from Topola has been completely reconstructed and fully equipped with all the necessary equipment as well as new furniture.

“This donation is in great need and thanks to Mrs. Anka Jakšić Erne and the Foundation of HRH Crown Princess Katherine. The Children Dental Clinic has been brought to a completely new and functional condition that will be in use for at least 30 years “– said Dr. Jovica Žikić, Health Center’s director.

“I wish to very warmly thank Mrs. Anka Jakšić Erne for her great generosity and my wife HRH Crown Princess Katherine and her foundation for completing this wonderful dental clinic for children. This Dental Clinic will serve the children and people of Topola” said Crown Prince Alexander.

This significant donation enables the children to have good dental care and to enjoy a new and more pleasant space and experience when coming to the dental clinic and it will be a significantly easier and big support for doctors and staff of the Health Center to perform their daily duties.

“On behalf of the Foundation, I would like to express my great gratitude to Mrs. Anka Jakšić Erne for this donation and her commitment to humanitarian work that helps people in Serbia for many years. The Serbian people can be proud of such generous and caring people from the diaspora, who haven’t forgotten their homeland and who are always there to support the humanitarian action of my Foundation” said Crown Princess Katherine.