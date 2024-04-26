Traditional manifestation “Children Easter Magic”, the largest children’s event in Serbia for the greatest Christian holiday, which is under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, Patriarch Porfirije, and the City of Belgrade, started today for the 26th time with the painting of Easter eggs, which was attended and supported by TRH Hereditary Prince Philip and Princess Danica, who came with their baby daughter HRH Princess Marija.

The opening of the manifestation in Princess Ljubica’s Home in Belgrade was attended by His Grace the Vicar of His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije of Serbia, Bishop Ilarion of Novo Brdo, who delivered the Patriarch’s blessings for the event, and together with the Hereditary Prince and his family spent time with the children and saw their Easter creations. The children, as part of the program, today also visited the Royal Palace, and received gifts for the upcoming Easter.

The manifestation continues tomorrow with the exhibition of the most beautiful children’s Easter works in the Gallery of the National Television RTS, which from this year is called “Children’s Easter Art Competition Bojana Asović”, after the girl who died in the terrible tragedy at the elementary school “Vladislav Ribnikar” last year, and who was one of the awarded participants of last year’s art competition.

“I am very proud that my father is one of the patrons of this wonderful event. It is always a great pleasure to support children, especially on the occasion of the biggest and most important Christian holiday. It is a great pleasure to be here today, to see all the wonderful works and decorations these creative children are making.

I wish everybody a successful manifestation, with many more to come in the following years, and for the children to make many new friends these days, as true friendships are the greatest wealth one can have. To all participants, their families, friends, and everybody who supported, I wish to spend the upcoming Easter in peace, happiness, and joy”, stated TRH Hereditary Prince Philip on this occasion.

Their Royal Highnesses walked around the tables and spent time with children who were painting Easter eggs, and at one point Princess Danica joined the young ones in decorating.

“It is important to know our history and to always be proud of it, of our tradition. It’s very touching that with the new name of the exhibition, the organizers showed respect to little Bojana, who died in a terrible tragedy. It is not easy to remember, but we must, it is our obligation, for the sake of all those who fell on that tragic day”, emphasized Princess Danica.

This event is being organized this year for the 26th time, and its patrons are HRH Crown Prince Alexander, the Patriarch of the Serbian Orthodox Church and the City of Belgrade. The manifestation started during the NATO Aggression in 1999, with a desire to continue the tradition of children socializing for Easter, and also to give them hope in a time of war. It continued in the following years, becoming the largest children’s manifestation for Easter in Serbia.