Children from Belgrade international schools, together with their teachers, have joined the charity campaign “Children helping children”, which HRH Crown Princess Katherine started a long time ago. This project was started with Her Royal Highness’s persistence to teach children at their early age the importance of the Joy of Giving and encourage them to bring their gifts to the Palace, to be given to their peers in need for the forthcoming Christmas holidays.

As part of the educational and joyful visits to the Royal Palace today, the students had a chance to have a tour of the home of the Royal family of Serbia and were greeted by TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine. The visits from the schools will continue as well on the second day of the “Children helping children” project this year.

While they are also having the opportunity to learn interesting facts about the history of the Royal family of Serbia and the Royal Complex, pupils brought gifts to the Palace, knowing that they will be delivered at traditional Christmas receptions at the White Palace on 5 January 2023. Their Royal Highnesses every year traditionally welcome and bring joy to over one thousand orphans, children with special needs, and socially vulnerable children at these holiday receptions.

Crown Prince and Crown Princess are grateful for the support of the pupils and schools that generously joined the initiative to bring joy to the children in need: Brook Hill International School, the German School in Belgrade, The British International School of Belgrade, The International School of Belgrade – Lower School Principal, Russian School, and “Milena Pavlovic Barili” High School.

Their Royal Highnesses besides greeting the children also spent time with them and talked about the importance of giving, and the children were very excited to meet in person a real Prince and Princess.

“I am so proud and grateful to all the wonderful children from international schools in Belgrade, and to their teachers and schools, who supported our charity project “Children helping children”. Although being so young, these children have shown that they have the awareness and compassion to help their peers in need and bring the most precious gift our orphans can receive – the knowledge that they have not been forgotten, and that they are loved.

I strongly believe children should learn the Joy of Giving from an early age, like I was taught by my parents, who were a great example for me, and the best way for them to learn it is through their own involvement. By doing so at their young age, they will become good people when they grow up”, stated HRH Crown Princess Katherine.