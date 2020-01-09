Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine traditionally spend Christmas holidays at the Royal Palace in Dedinje.

On Christmas morning, HRH Crown Prince Alexander cut the Yule log and the evening was marked by the traditional burning of the Yule log in front of the Royal Palace. It was blessed by the priests Savo Jovic and Panayiotis Kartasios, with chanting of Dragoljub Bogosavljevic.

Present were also the members of His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander’s Foundation for Culture and Education, members of Kingdom of Serbia Association, and many other friends of the Royal family. The burning of the Yule log was followed by a traditional reception for all present at the Royal Palace.

Crown Prince Alexander once again expressed his wish that the citizens of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska to try to spend as much time with their families in 2020 and wished them good health and happiness.

Their Royal Highnesses will attend the Christmas Holy Liturgy that will be officiated by His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Irinej on Christmas day at St. Sava Temple in Belgrade at 9:00 o’clock and then Princess Katherine will visit Home “Jovan Jovanovic Zmaj”, where she will serve a traditional Christmas lunch in collaboration with the Junior Chef Club.

The Royal family once again wish Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all citizens of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska with the traditional Christmas greeting “Christ is born!”.