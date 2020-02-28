Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine, along with Lifeline United Kingdom Humanitarian Organization, whose Patron is Princess Katherine, hosted the 26th Lifeline gala dinner to raise funds to buy vital medical equipment for children’s hospitals in Serbia.

The evening humanitarian gala event was held at the 5-star Berkeley Hotel in Knightsbridge, London – an establishment that can trace its history back to the 1800s.

Board member Lazar Vuković highlighted the tireless work of the charity’s Royal Patron HRH Crown Princess Katherine: “HRH Crown Princess Katherine is the driving force behind Lifeline, for over 26 years her mission and determination to improve the health care in Serbia has made a huge impact. Her mission continues and it’s thanks to the loyal supporters of Lifeline that have helped achieve these results.”

The compère for the evening was Mr. Andrew Eborn who entertained guests with magic, illusions and mindreading. During the gala dinner, a live auction was held by Mr. Felix Hale. A live auction was held thanks to Sotheby’s, with a signed football shirt donated and signed by Nemanja Matic, Lunch with the British comedian John Challis and a dress from Roksanda Ilincic. The attendees enjoyed the music and the performance of RJ Gibb (Son of the late Robin Gibb from the Bee Gee’s).

HRH Crown Princess Katherine addressed the audience and emphasized in an emotional speech: „ I thank the President of Lifeline United Kingdom Mr. Robert Valentine and Mr. Lazar Vukovic for their hard work and for organizing this event. There is a very difficult situation with children hospitals in Serbia and they need to be equipped properly, much better than now, in order for our doctors and nurses to provide appropriate care for our sick children. It is upon us here today to determine how deep mark we will leave for the future of our children’s hospitals and for the future of our children. It is about saving children’s lives. Nothing compares to that. So, I dream of a little dream, for us to win together every new day, so we can preserve the lives of the children in Serbia!“.

The gala dinner was attended Ambassador of Kuwait to Great Britain, Ambassador of Serbia in Great Britain, Dragan Stojkovic, Mateo Kovacic, Lifeline United Kingdom Board members and many other guests.

Lifeline Humanitarian Organization is an international effort founded in 1993 as an urgent response to the tragic situation in the former Yugoslavia, which was afflicted by conflict and sanctions. HRH Crown Princess Katherine has strived to obtain and channel help through Lifeline and has been an active patron ever since.