HRH Crown Prince Alexander attended the marking the 10th anniversary of the election of the 45th Patriarch of Serbian Orthodox Church, His Holiness Patriarch Irinej.

“I wish to congratulate you, on behalf of my family, the tenth anniversary since the grace and inspiration of Saint Sava brought you to the ancient and consecrated Throne of Serbian Patriarchs. It has been a time of great temptation, during which Your Holiness steadily guided the ship of our holy Orthodox faith and led our people through all adversities and turbulations. I hope and pray to the Lord to preserve and support you in this journey, so that you can point out and illuminate the path to the salvation of the congregation entrusted to you, with your blessed right hand.

Above all, we pray to the Lord to grant you health and maintain spiritual strength” – said HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his congratulations to His Holiness Patriarch Irinej.