His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander wishes a blessed and Merry Christmas to all Christians in Serbia and across the world who celebrate this Holy Day on December 25th according to the new calendar.

“May the Birth of our Savior remind us of the importance of unity, standing together, and supporting each other. As our faith teaches us, loving and caring for “our fellow men” in all times, is what being a Christian truly is.

As we are witnessing the restless and difficult times we all live in, one could fall into despair and forget what the message of Christmas is, that it is the day of hope and love. But difficult moments existed from the beginning of time, and there was always a ray of light, a sign that led us and gave us hope. The glow of the Star of Bethlehem which led the three Wise Men from the East is the sign that eternally stands and reminds all the people of faith that the love of our Lord is always with us. It is the support and safe haven we need. We must also share this love with all other people, with “our fellow men”.

Above all, my family and I wish all believers, who celebrate the day of Christ’s birth according to the new calendar, good health, prosperity, and happiness. Enjoy Christmas with your families, friends, and loved ones in wellbeing and joy. May this great Christian holiday bring you peace, warmth, and love.

Peace of God, Christ is Born!”