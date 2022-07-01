HRH Crown Prince Alexander had an exclusive interview for the National Television of Slovenia and its tv show “Na glas” during a visit of the Royal Couple of Serbia to Slovenia, for the Day of Serbian – Slovenian Friendship. The interview was aired on 25 June 2022 on the First Channel of TV Slovenia.

His Royal Highness spoke about the activities of the Royal Family, the important question of the confiscated private property of Karadjordjevic’s in Slovenia and the fact that, although member of the European Union, Slovenia has not yet made a positive move forward to correct the injustice made by the communistic dictatorship, the history of the Dynasty, and much more. The entire video with English subtitles can be seen on link at the end of this text.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander is very grateful to Mrs. Aleksandra Banjanac Lubej, editor and journalist of TV Slovenia and “Na Glas” TV show, and the entire crew of Slovenian National Television for the high professionalism and nice cooperation, as well as the opportunity to speak to the public of Slovenia.

We are also very grateful to the National Television of Slovenia for the video material, and permission to publish it. The Serbian and English subtitles were prepared by the Office of the Royal Palace in Belgrade.

Source: “NaGlas!” / TV Slovenia.