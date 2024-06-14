HRH Crown Prince Alexander sends his congratulations for the upcoming Kurban Bayram to all believers of the Islamic community in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, and worldwide, who this year celebrate the first day of this great holiday on 16 June.

“I extend my sincere congratulations to all members of the Islamic community for the great holiday – Kurban Bayram – Eid al-Adha!

Symbolic sharing of food with the poor, with those who are less fortunate than us, represents an important part and an essence of this Holy part of the year. It is not only help that is being shared, in that small token of appreciation, a true God’s love can be seen, and it is what is indeed being shared among people. When we help our fellow men, we are spreading God’s blessings and goodwill among people. May the great days of Bayram inspire all people and bring them prosperity and wisdom.

I wish you to joyfully celebrate this great holiday with your family and neighbours, with your loved ones, may the spirit of togetherness, attentiveness, and compassion which is being shared in these noble days, bring you peace, serenity, love, and prosperity in the days ahead, and every day of your lives.

Bayram serif mubarek olsun! – May the noble Eid be blessed!”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his message.