HRH Crown Prince Alexander sent the following message regarding International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which is marked worldwide on 27 January since 2005, by the United Nations General Assembly decision:

“On this day we remember the victims of the Holocaust – the millions of innocent people who died during World War II; we also think about those who survived the horrors of the concentration camps, as well as all the brave people who risked their lives to help those who were the target of the Nazi evil.

At the same time, this day reminds us of the importance of respecting every individual’s right to live in freedom and every nation’s right to foster its culture and tradition. Suffering during World War II sent a message to all of us to contribute to the fight against violence, intolerance, and all forms of discrimination. Because, as the old saying reminds us so well, the only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.

People of Serbia can be proud of our past – our ancestors stood up and fought against the evil that delivered the terrors of the Holocaust. These brave women and men gave their lives to resist the Nazis and fight against their terrible crimes.

The suffering in World War II is a warning to all of us to contribute to the fight against violence, intolerance, and all forms of discrimination. Together, we have an obligation to educate young people about the importance of respecting diversity and equality, to oppose injustice and all kinds of prejudices, and to build a societies where human rights will have a special place”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.