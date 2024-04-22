HRH Crown Prince Alexander sent his congratulations for the Pesach (Passover) to all members of the Jewish community for this holiday, which is this year celebrated from the evening of Monday, 22 April, and will last through 30 April just after sundown.

“I send my congratulations to all members of the Jewish community in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, and all the Jews worldwide on the great holiday of Passover!

This year, more than ever, it is necessary that all people of faith unite their prayers for peace and stability. And it is what I wish before everything else to all those who celebrate this great holiday, but also to the world we all live in.

May this great holiday bring health, love, peace, and prosperity, and every blessing from God. Happy Pesach!”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

Photo caption – Mr. Isak Asiel, the Chief Rabbi of Serbia, and HRH Crown Prince Alexander