CROWN PRINCE ALEXANDER’S EASTER WISHES

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander sent his wishes for the upcoming Easter holidays to His Holiness Patriarch Irinej of Serbia, the Bishops of the Serbian Orthodox Church, the clergy and all believers of the Serbian Orthodox Church.

“The greatest Christian holiday, Easter is celebrated today, differently than we did in previous years. We celebrate this holiday of hope and faith for a better tomorrow in our hearts today, as the whole world fights against the pandemic of the Corona virus.

During this Holy time, we pray for those who lost their lives and for those who are fighting to survive. We also pray for the doctors, nurses, health workers, police officers and the essential workers who have sacrificed for all of us during this pandemic.

Please know that all of you are in our prayers during this difficult time.

It is with great pride that I recognize the efforts made by all to stop this Corona virus from spreading and the quick action of the Government to put measures in place.

We are all away from family and friends and this is especially hard during the holidays, but the challenges and efforts we endure today will bring a better tomorrow if we all keep our faith in God and remember that love has no distance

May the meaning of Easter bring hope for the future, blessings from above and strength to overcome. Illuminated by the eternal light of Our Lord Jesus Christ, we celebrate his Resurrection and in him the hope of eternal life, as well as the love of our neighbours, respect for family, truth and justice. I warmly greet you and wish you a happy and peaceful holiday. My family joins me in sending these wishes for a Happy Easter. Christ is risen!” – said HRH Crown Prince Alexander in in his message of good wishes.