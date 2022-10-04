On the occasion of Yom Kippur, HRH Crown Prince Alexander sends his message to all members of the Jewish community in Serbia, the Republic of Srpska, and worldwide for this great holiday, which starts on the evening of 4 October and lasts until the evening of 5 October.

“The great and holy day of Yom Kippur, often referred to as “Sabbath of Sabbaths”, is the day of atonement that offers a chance for people to make important changes in their lives through prayer, repentance, and charity. I wish you all to spend this most solemn day in deep reflection and strengthening your commitment to the noble ideals of your faith.

May this great day bring health, love, peace, and prosperity to all members of the Jewish community in Serbia, the Republic of Srpska, and worldwide, with harmony, and peace around the world. Gmar Tov!”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his message.