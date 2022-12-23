HRH Crown Prince Alexander wishes blessed and Merry Christmas to all Christians in Serbia and across the world who celebrate this Holy Day on December 25th according to the new calendar.

“I wish all believers, who celebrate the day of Christ’s birth according to the new calendar, to spend Christmas in peace, health, and joy with their loved ones.

Although times are difficult, the birth of our Lord gives us hope, as it always did through centuries. Hope that united in the wishes for peace and prosperity of the entire civilization, all good people around the world will make it possible that the future becomes better. That peace and love will prevail and be victorious. May the birth of our Savior remind us all of the importance of unity and standing together and supporting each other in times of need. It is the true spirit of Christmas.

Above all, my family and I wish you good health, much prosperity, and happiness. Enjoy this glorious day with your families, friends, and loved ones. May this great Christian holiday bring you peace, warmth, and love. Peace of God, Christ is Born!”