On the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the birth of HM King Peter II and with the desire to honour the century of the late monarch, HRH Crown Prince Alexander and his Foundation for Education and Culture delivered today copies of King’s Memoires to National Library of Serbia.

His Royal Highness welcomed today in the Royal Palace Dr. Vladimir Pištalo, Director of the National Library of Serbia, and presented him with copies of his father’s written reminiscences, an important testimony of past times. On this occasion, Dr. Pištalo also had an opportunity to see the exhibition “The Centennial of King Peter II Birth – The Link Between Past and Present”.

The director of one of the most important cultural institutions of Serbian people expressed his gratitude and pleasure for the received books, emphasizing the everlasting value of the written word. Both the Crown Prince and Dr. Pištalo expressed the belief that this is the beginning of nice cooperation.

“The knowledge that my father’s Memoires will be part of the National Library of Serbia’s rich collection, and that will also reach other places in Serbia, but also in the Republic of Srpska, rejoices me very much. There is no better way to preserve the memory of my father, than through making it possible for more and more people to get themselves acquainted with his recollections. And no better place to keep it but our National Library“, said Crown Prince.