Regarding the disturbing news about a possible humanitarian crisis emerging in the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica due to low levels of medications and hospital supplies in the Clinical Centere, HRH Crown Prince Alexander issued the following statement, sending his concern for the well-being of the patients and condemning harmful actions of so-called Pristina institutions:

“Unfortunately, we are on the verge of the moment when irresponsible and harmful actions of the institutions of the so-called “State of Kosovo” could have even more serious and dangerous impacts on the Serbs struggling to survive in our southern province. With great sadness and disturbance, I have received the news that due to the decision of Kurti to block trucks with goods from central Serbia in June this year, the main pharmacy of Kosovska Mitrovica Clinical Centre is now running out of medications.

Something like this to happen is unthinkable and unacceptable, and I am deeply worried and concerned for the well-being of patients. I am also appealing to all those who have an influence on Kurti to do what they can so that a humanitarian catastrophe does not happen. Serbs are proud people, and pressures like this will not waver them in determination to stay at their centuries-old homes in our Kosovo and Metohija. It is important to stop this mindless tormenting, endangering of those who are sick or infirm, playing with their lives is terribly wrong, intolerable in the modern world, and must be prevented before serious consequences occur”.