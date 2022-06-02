On the occasion of the World Children’s Day, Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine hosted in the White Palace a gala concert “Magic Childhood” performed by BeoBalet choir, which was held under the patronage of the HRH Crown Prince Alexander’s Foundation for Culture and Education.

Children from Serbia, Brazil, United States, France, Azerbaijan, Slovenia, Canada and Germany, who are members of the BeoBalet children’s choir, which consists of talented children – musical and singing ballerinas, made it a evening special, sending a strong message that all children in the world should have a magical childhood, that they have the right to education and culture.

The goal of the concert was to highlight children’s rights around the world. The event was attended by His Excellency the Ambassador of Brazil in Serbia, Mr. Jose Mauro da Fonseca Costa Couto, members of the Managing Board of Crown Prince’s Foundation, together with many other distinguished guests from the spheres of business and culture.

HRH Crown Prince Alexander, as the host of the event, in his speech said:” I am very happy that we are gathered here, in the home of the Royal family, to enjoy the performance of these beautiful, talented children, on this important date – World Children’s Day.

When we see how they enjoyed their performance tonight, they send a huge message to us adults. They are doing this in the best possible way there is – culture and joint enjoyment in music and dancing. This message is – that we must respect them, honour children’s wishes, and that we are those who need to provide a better, more secure world for them.

All children worldwide deserve to live in a good and safe environment, with their rights honoured. They will inherit this world from us, and we need to secure their future. And dear children, I want to tell you – follow your dreams, and always be like you are today – kind to each other, respecting and cherishing culture, music, and education, and always be happy and smile.”

June 1 was established by the General Assembly of the United Nations in 1954 as World Children’s Day. On this day, events are held all over the world with the aim of organizing gatherings of children. In addition, this day aims to draw public attention to the obligations of society towards children as well as the current problems facing children.

BeoBalet choir was created with the intention of introducing children to the great magic and magical energy that it carries, but also to affirm quality children’s music by domestic and foreign artists. The choir’s repertoire includes the most beautiful children’s songs, well-known domestic and foreign pop and rock hits, as well as traditional songs from all over the world. The children of BeoBalet have an authentic musical journey with which they travel through time and different countries around the world.