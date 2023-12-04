On the occasion of the International Volunteer Day, which is marked each year on 5 December, HRH Crown Prince Alexander held a reception today in the Royal Palace for the volunteers, members of the Kingdom of Serbia Association who helped the Royal Family numerous times.

The most active volunteers received a gift from His Royal Highness and a personal expression of gratitude for their support to the activities of the Royal Family of Serbia. The Crown Prince expressed his appreciation of their selfless efforts to contribute to the work of the Royal Palace.

International Volunteers Day is a global observance that celebrates and recognizes the contributions of volunteers worldwide. It serves as an opportunity to applaud the selfless efforts of individuals who dedicate their time and skills to make positive changes in their communities and beyond.