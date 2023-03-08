HRH Crown Princess Katherine hosted today the traditional “Ladies’ Lunch” in honor of International Women’s Day – 8 March, at the White Palace in Belgrade. Her Royal Highness organizes this event to bring together the senior officials ladies, the wives of senior Serbian officials, lady ambassadors, wives of ambassadors, representatives of international organizations in Serbia, and other distinguished ladies.

Crown Princess is very happy that this traditional event, dedicated to celebrating the contribution of women to society and making strong connections and friendships between prominent ladies in Serbia, was continued this year, after the 2 years disturbance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her Royal Highness welcomed the distinguished guests in the home of the Royal family of Serbia and spoke about the important role that women have in our society. Before lunch, the ladies enjoyed the performance of young ballerinas from BeoBalet. After the lunch, HRH Crown Prince Alexander presented flowers to the guests.

“Today we are celebrating the contribution of women to the entire society, but we are also here to make connections and strengthen the friendships between the prominent ladies in Serbia. We must always remember what an important role women have in society. We are responsible as women to make the world a better place for everybody. We are contributing to the world with joy, energy, and new ideas.

Women are strong and capable, but we also must support each other in our aspirations of contributing to the world. It is important that we work together, so we jointly make all our wishes come true, with unity. We should always pursue our wishes and dreams; with our strength, we can achieve everything. Dear ladies, mothers, grandmothers, daughters, please take care of yourself, stay healthy, love life and continue being the strongest pillar of our world”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine in her speech.

Among the distinguished guests were: wife of the President of the National Assembly of Serbia, Mrs. Anđelka Orlić, wives of Ministers in the Government of Serbia: Mrs. Maja Vučević, spouse of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Mrs. Milica Selaković, spouse of Minister of Labour, Employment, Veteran and Social Affairs, Mrs. Jovana Momirović, spouse of Minister of Domestic and Foreign Trade, Dr. Aneta Jovanović, spouse of Minister of Telecommunications and Information, Mrs. Mirjana Gajić, spouse of Minister of Sports; Their Excellencies Ambassadors: of the Kingdom of Belgium, Mrs. Cathy Buggenhout, of Germany, Mrs. Anke Konrad, of Portugal, Mrs. Maria Virginia Mendes Da Silva Pina, of Romania, Mrs. Silvia Davidoiu, of Lebanon, Mrs. Nada Al Akl; Mrs. Fioralba Shkodra, Head of Resident Coordinator’s Office in Serbia of the United Nations Development Coordination Office, and other prominent guests.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine sends her gratitude to all those who helped in organizing and realization of this event: Phytomer Company and its owner Eleonora Sekešan, Radovanović Winery, Artival, L’Artisian, Serbian Juniors Chefs Club, BeoBalet, Mrs. Ivona Arsenijevic and her flower shop, Bakery Todorović from Valjevo, Hyatt Regency Hotel, and prima donna Mrs. Jadranka Jovanović.