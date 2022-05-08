HRH Crown Princess Katherine sent congratulations on World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day to the largest and one of the most important international humanitarian organizations.

“To all members, volunteers, and supporters of this great organization – Red Cross and Red Crescent, from my heart I send you my congratulations. I wish you much success in your noble work in the future.

You make a noticeable difference, you are an example of devotion and dedication, and we are all thankful for that. As someone who also devotes my life to supporting others, I know how this work can be difficult, but also how much pleasure it is bringing, when you know you make a positive change in someone’s life.

The Red Cross and Red Crescent Organization dedicated this day in 2022 to kindness and encouraging people around the world to be kind, and I support this initiative. Every act of kindness to our loved ones and to all people around us matters and makes a difference, no matter how big or small that act is. And once started, kindness is spreads among people, from one person to another. So, I also join this appeal, and send my message to everybody – be kind to each other!

The Red Cross was founded in Serbia over 100 years ago and its history is very rich, and it is deeply connected with the tradition and past of the Royal Family of Serbia. My strongest inspiration and one of the greatest supporters of my work is my husband, Crown Prince Alexander, whose love for his people and country inspired me to help even more. But my inspirations are also the ancestors of my husband, who were great humanitarians. His grandmother, Queen Maria, and his father, King Peter II, were both high patrons of the Red Cross in the Kingdom of Yugoslavia. And it was through the Red Cross that Queen Maria managed to send help to prisoners in the most difficult times of World War Two. This is a tradition that is a guide for the future.

Once again, I send you my most sincere congratulations on your day. God bless you all”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine in her message.

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is an annual celebration of the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. World Red Cross Red Crescent Day is celebrated on 8 May each year. This date is the anniversary of the birth of Jean-Henry Dunant, who was born on 8 May 1828. He was the founder of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the recipient of the first Nobel Peace Prize.