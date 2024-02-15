On the occasion of the Statehood Day, HE President of Serbia Mr. Alexander Vucic decorated HRH Crown Princess Katherine the Order of Karadjordje’s Star, which he awarded to Her Royal Highness for all the merits in the area of humanitarian work and countless contribution to our people and our country, in more than 30 years of her dedicated work to provide help to those in need. Her Royal Highness was accompanied by her husband, HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

The award ceremony was held today in the Presidency of Serbia in the presence of numerous representatives of the Government, diplomatic corps, and other high guests. All laureates were presented with appropriate decorations they received from the President of Serbia for achievements in their appropriate fields of activity.

“It is truly a great honor to receive this high award, and I am very grateful to President Vucic for recognizing my efforts. I need to say that this is not a recognition only for my work, but also for all the efforts and support of all those wonderful people who have been, for so many years, supporting my wish to help all those who are in need. It would be impossible without their help to bring happiness to hearts and smiles to the faces of all those people whose lives were touched and changed for the better by their generosity and selfless help.

What I also need to say is that all of this would not be possible without the great support of my dear husband, Crown Prince Alexander, whose love towards his people and his country has inspired me and given me an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of the people of Serbia. I fell in love with this beautiful nation, and Serbia became my homeland as well. And the people accepted my support with open hearts and gave me their love and respect in return, through the ability to make a difference in their lives.

When I look back at over thirty years of my humanitarian work, I always, with great fondness, remember my parents, who were great humanitarians, and who taught me in my early years, by their own example, the joy of giving. And that is something I want all of us to teach our children as well, what joy each person brings contributing to others. We have a responsibility to our children, to give them good directions and proper example at an early age”, stated HRH Crown Princess Katherine on this occasion.

As HRH Crown Prince Alexander said: “I am very proud of my dear wife for this remarkable recognition of her life-long dedication to support the needs of our people. As an order established originally by my great-grandfather, King Peter I, on the centennial of the First Serbian uprising, it is very symbolic that the Crown Princess is receiving it on the 220th anniversary since the beginning of the struggle for the final liberation of our people. As this Order is an important part of Serbia’s tradition, and as I had the privilege of awarding its Royal version to distinguished and deserving people and institutions, I can say that being the holder of this recognition is a great honour, but also a great responsibility, to continue the path of excellence which led to being recognized in the first place.”

“I am very grateful to all the hard-working people in Lifeline Humanitarian Organizations in Chicago, New York, Toronto, London, and Athens, who have, for all these decades, contributed so much to our joint cause of helping those in need. Also, nothing would be possible without the helping hand of Serbs in the diaspora, who, although living far from their homeland, have not forgotten our country, but also to all our dear foreign friends, who recognized the needs of the people of Serbia and helped generously. This award goes to all of you, it is your work, too, that is recognized today.

Receiving the Order of Karadjordje’s Star is the greatest honour for me and a true inspiration to continue my mission, because there is no greater achievement than knowing that you have made a difference in someone’s life”, concluded HRH Crown Princess Katherine.