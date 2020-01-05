Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine and Ms. Donna Sekulich, vice-president of Lifeline Chicago Humanitarian Organization visited Home for children and youth without parental care “Spomenak” in Pancevo and Belgrade Shelter for kids. Princess Katherine and Ms. Donna delivered toys, clothes and shoes to the children. This aid was provided in cooperation with Lifeline Chicago Humanitarian Organization, whose patron is Crown Princess Katherine.

Crown Princess Katherine said: “Christmas and New Years are especially important in the work of my Foundation because it is the time for gifts and joy for all the children. Toys and gifts are nice, but I wish you all good health above everything. I am proud of the work of Lifeline Chicago Humanitarian Organization, thanks to them and my Foundation we have managed to make children’s holidays and everyday life more joyful. On Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, we will deliver more donations and presents, to the children as well as to hospitals”.

Lifeline Chicago Humanitarian Organization expressed their readiness and wish to continue to assist those who need help in Serbia.