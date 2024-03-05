His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander, as the Head of the Royal House Karadjordjevic and President of the Advisory Bodies of the Crown, based on the Statute of the Advisory Bodies of the Crown, the rules of procedure and the heard opinion of the members of the Crown Council and the Privy Council, appointed Mr. Dušan Babac, M.Sc., a member of the Privy Council, as the Chairman of the Advisory Bodies of the Crown, starting from March 1, 2024.

“Knowing Dušan for many years as a dear and honest friend, and his numerous contributions to the Royal family of Serbia, I am sure he will continue his work in the new position of the Chairman of the Advisory Bodies of the Crown in the same excellent manner and dedication. I send my sincere congratulations and wish much success in our joint work in the future”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

Mr. Babac is very honoured by the appointment and delighted for the trust shown, emphasizing that Advisory Bodies of the Crown will of course continue providing every support needed to HRH Crown Prince Alexander and the Royal Family of Serbia.