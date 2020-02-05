HEREDITARY PRINCE PETER CELEBRATE 40th BIRTHDAY

His Royal Highness Hereditary Prince Peter celebrates his 40th birthday with his family and friends.

Hereditary Prince Peter was born on 5 February 1980. He is the eldest son of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, grandson of HM King Peter II and HM Queen Alexandra.

HRH Hereditary Prince Peter has two younger brothers Their Royal Highnesses Prince Philip and Prince Alexander.

Prince Peter, after graduating from The King’s School Canterbury in England, completed an art foundation course at Camberwell College of Arts (London Institute) and series of design and illustration programs on the European continent mainly in Barcelona and Seville. After spending a year at the Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) on the East Coast of the United States, he started working in the field of graphic design and art direction in London and New York with many international clients and brands.