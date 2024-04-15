During the previous weekend, HRH Hereditary Prince Philip visited Montenegro. On the first day of his visit, he went to the Cetinje Monastery, one of the great sanctuaries of the Serbian Orthodox Church, which is dedicated to the birth of the Blessed Virgin Mary, and on Sunday, April 14, he was in Podgorica.

On Saturday, 13 April, Prince Philip was welcomed in the monastery by His Eminence the Metropolitan of Montenegro Joanikije, after which he attended the evening service. After the prayer, a meeting was held between the Hereditary Prince and the Metropolitan, who expressed his great satisfaction with the visit of His Royal Highness.

“It is a great blessing to be at a divine service in this great sanctuary and to kneel down in front of the relics of St. Peter of Cetinje. I am especially glad that I had the opportunity to meet with His Eminence the Metropolitan of Montenegro Janikije, whom I would like to thank on this occasion for his warm welcome and hospitality. Happy is the church that has such a spiritual shepherd, who is dedicated to the church and the faithful people. I am also aware of the importance and historical ties between my family and Cetinje. For this reason, every visit to the Capital City of Montenegro means a lot to me and evokes special emotions”, said Prince Filip.

After visiting the Cetinje Monastery and meeting the Metropolitan, Prince Filip also visited the Palace Church on Ćipur, where the remains of the Montenegrin ruler and founder of Cetinje, Ivan Crnojević, are kept, as well as the remains of King Nikola I Petrović and his wife, Queen Milena, the Prince’s ancestors.

On Sunday, in the Temple of Christ’s Resurrection in Podgorica, the Hereditary Prince attended the Holy Liturgy, which was led by the rector of Karlovac Theology School, Father Jovan Milanović. The service of God was attended by a large number of people, with noticeably a lot of young people and children. Prince Philip was warmly welcomed by the Elder of the Temple, Father Nikola Pejović, and the Prince also visited the grave of the blessed Metropolitan Amfilohije, a great spiritual leader of our church.