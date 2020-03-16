HRH Crown Prince Alexander Karadordjevic sent a public message to all citizens of the Republic of Serbia on the occasion of the declaration of a state of emergency.

In a video message, he called for the community of everyone and stressed the importance of listening to the instructions issued by the Serbian government.

“Dear citizens of Serbia, brothers and sisters, Serbia has had many difficult times in its history, but it has always been a winner. This time will be the same. Please be sympathetic and solidary and obey the instructions of our Government. Long live Serbia!”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

Click on the video below, to see HRH Crown Prince Alexander’s message.