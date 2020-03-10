Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine helps old people in The Gerontological Center Belgrade.

Today, HRH Crown Princess Katherine handed the donation to old People home worth more than 10,000 EUR. Donation was provided by Passion 4 K.I.D.S. founded by Mr. Charles and Mrs. Linda Van Kessler who sent 1,500 pieces of reading glasses for elderly, through Lifeline Chicago container.

“Today, a donation consists of reading glasses for each one of you. Giving is very important in life, so I always take the opportunity to teach people how beautiful is the joy of giving, just like my parents taught me. So, I urge you to be humane and help people. Only by doing this, we will be happy. Dear ladies, Happy March 8th and enjoy these beautiful flowers”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

The Gerontological Center Belgrade has 4 premises with 1,200 users as follow:

Old age home Bezanijska Kosa – 600 users

Old age home Vozdovac – 270 users

Old age home Karaburma – 220 users and

Old age shelter – 110 users

HRH Crown Princess Katherine took the opportunity to give beautiful flowers and congratulate International Women’s Day to the Home users and staff.

Management of the Gerontological Center Belgrade, as well as the entire staff and home users, thanked HRH Crown Princess Katherine for her valuable help.