Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine hosted today the traditional “Ladies Lunch” in honor of March 8 – International Women’s Day, at the White Palace in Belgrade. HRH Crown Princess Katherine organized the lunch for the ladies senior officials, the wives of senior Serbian officials, lady ambassadors, wives of ambassadors, representatives of international organizations in Serbia and other distinguished ladies.

Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine welcomed the distinguished guests and emphasized the importance of the support from the present ladies when it comes to humanitarian actions and projects aimed at improving women’s health.

„I am proud of the women in Serbia who are leading this society forward, teaching others why humanitarian work is important, why it is important to help all vulnerable groups. That is why I want to invite all ladies today, as every year, to unite in the promotion of humanitarian activities and to make our environment better and more beautiful. My dear ladies, grandmothers, mothers, please take care of yourself, be healthy, love life and be humane”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

Among the distinguished guests were Mrs. Tamara Vucic, First lady, HE Mr. Aleksandar Vucic, President of Republic of Serbia’s spouse, Mrs. Ljiljana Sarcevic, Minister of Public Administration and Local Self-Government spouse, HE Mrs. Kathleen Csaba, Ambassador of Canada, HE Dr. Alona Fisher Kamm, Ambassador of Israel, HE Ms. Nada Al Akl, Ambassador of Lebanon, HE Mrs. Oana Cristina Popa, Ambassador of Romania, HE Mrs. Aida Smajic, Ambassador of BiH and other distinguished guests.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine thanked all those who helped that this event took place: Studio Marushka, Winery Kovacevic, Artival – Premium chocolate, guitarists Nemanja Bogunovic, opera singer Jadranka Jovanovic, Children’s Cultural Center Choir, Alba Alvis company, Todorovic cakes and Rent service.