HRH CROWN PRINCESS KATHERINE’S STATEMENT REGARDING NATIONAL BREAST CANCER DAY IN SERBIA

Dear ladies,

Today marks National Breast Cancer Day. Although we all face a dangerous virus, we should not forget the importance of preventative screenings that save lives for us women.

My Foundation has been working for many years on a project to raise awareness of women and the public about early detection of breast cancer. Prevention and screening are very important. Every woman – wife, sister, daughter, mother or grandmother – must feel important and take care of their health. Going for regular checkups as this is the only way to detect the disease in time and cure it.

My Foundation and I have been helping all women fight this vicious disease for years. More than 100,000 women across our country were examined with a donation of a mobile digital mammogram worth more than $750,000 to the Clinical Center in Niš. Last year my Foundation donated to the Institute of Oncology and Radiology of Serbia new medical equipment and regents worth $27,000 used for genetic testing of hereditary predisposition for breast and ovarian cancer, with the help of a sequencer which my Foundation donated in collaboration with AstraZeneca and the Hemofarm Foundation to the Institute in 2015.

A mammogram workstation worth $57,500 was also donated last year to support a state-of-the-art digital mammogram worth more than $ 300,000, donated to Clinical Center Niš in previous years.

In 2019, our country began a significant tradition by organizing the first “Race for the Cure”, under my auspices, in Belgrade, with the aim of raising awareness of women and the entire society in the fight against breast cancer, as well as to remember women who are lost the battle with this disease.

Dear daughters, mothers, grandmothers, sisters, take care of yourself and your health!