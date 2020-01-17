HRH Crown Princess Katherine visited three Homes for Children without parental care in Belgrade and delivered personalized gifts to the children in the form of clothes, shoes, toys and hygiene supplies. The donation is worth more than 13,000 EUR and it was raised in cooperation with Lifeline Chicago Humanitarian Organization, whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

Early in the day, the Princess visited Home “Drinka Pavlovic“ and to the delight of the children, distributed gifts that were donated by St. George Serbian Orthodox Church in Schererville, Indiana.

The Princess then continued visited House “Vasa Stajić”, where she delivered a donation from St. Nicholas Church in Monroeville, Pennsylvania and a few caring women from St. Elijah Church in Merrillville, Indiana.

Princess Katherine spent Christmas with the children from the “Jovan Jovanovic Zmaj“ Home and also served Christmas lunch, while today the children from the Home also received gifts from Princess. This was thanks to a donation from St. Basil Serbian Orthodox Church in Lake Forest, Illinois.

Ms. Sladjana Cabric, Assistant of the Minister of Labour, Employment, Veteran and Social Policy, Directors and Staff of the Homes, as well as the children thanked Princess Katherine and Lifeline Chicago Humanitarian Organization for their help.