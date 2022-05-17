HRH Crown Prince Alexander has with great joy received news from his cousin HRH Prince Mihailo, that from today Royal family of Serbia is richer for another member. HRH Princess Ljubica gave birth in Narodni front Clinic to little Isidora Karadjordjevic.

“My wife, Crown Princess Katherine, and I wish all the happiness in the world to our dear Ljubica and Mihailo for the birth of their daughter, and Natalija for her little sister, and to our niece Isidora we wish much happiness, prosperity, and love, and to be the worthy bearer of our family name. It is not an easy task, but she has Karadjordje’s genes and I am sure she will be the pride of our family, our nation, and our country! Long live, in happiness, love, and joy!” said Crown Prince Alexander.