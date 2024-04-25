HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HRH Hereditary Prince Philip accepted an invitation from HE Mr. Daniel Emery, the Ambassador of Australia in Serbia, to join the commemoration once again for Anzac Remembrance Day at the Commonwealth War Cemetery in Belgrade, to pay respect to all the Australians and New Zealanders who fall in wars.

Crown Prince Alexander pointed out that it is very important to keep the memory of those who have fallen during history, so we today can live in a free world. “My son Philip and I are here today to pay our respect to those who sacrificed their lives for a better world. Their sacrifices were not in vain, and they are not forgotten, as their legacy – freedom and honour, continue living. They stood united, as we all should today.” Their Royal Highness also on this occasion reminded that members of the Serbian diaspora in Australia, descendants of the soldiers of the Royal Army of our country, every year take part in Anzac Day march, honouring their brave ancestors, and proudly wearing symbols of the Yugoslav Army in Homeland.

Together with Their Royal Highnesses, the commemoration was attended by several Military Attaches of foreign diplomatic missions, representatives of the Government of Serbia, representatives of the Army of Serbia, and associations that guard the memory of Serbian soldiers. HRH Hereditary Prince Philip joined other high guests at a reception in the residency of the Australian Ambassador.

Anzac Day is a National Day of Remembrance in Australia and New Zealand that broadly commemorates all Australians and New Zealanders “who served and died in all wars, conflicts, and peacekeeping operations” and “the contribution and suffering of all those who have served”. Observed on 25 April ever year, Anzac Day was originally devised to honour the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who served in the Gallipoli campaign, their first engagement in the First World War (1914–1918).