TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine of Serbia are so grateful that their tradition of bringing joy to children in need for the Christmas holiday season continues again this year as was done many times in the years before. Christmas presents for children in Serbia and in the Republic of Srpska arrived at the Royal Compound and were provided by donations to Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

Their Royal Highnesses are very grateful to generous donors and benefactors of Lifeline Chicago, and to the Lifeline Chicago Board Members, who made it possible again this year for children in need to feel the joy and love of the Christmas holiday season. Thanks to their support, it will be possible for Crown Prince and Crown Princess to once again have the Christmas holiday receptions at the White Palace and to bring joy to over one thousand orphans, children with special needs, and socially vulnerable children. This is a tradition that Their Royal Highnesses started immediately after their return to their homeland in 2001.

Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago receives donations to purchase gifts for the children for the Christmas holidays, which are then distributed at receptions at the White Palace each year. Thousands of gifts for the upcoming Christmas holiday arrived at the Royal Complex and are being prepared for the holiday receptions that will be held for the children. As every year, including clothing, shoes, toys, hygiene bags, and school supplies.

“There is nothing in the world more precious than a smile on the face of a child, receiving this precious gift, knowing that they have not been forgotten. When a person knows that her or his efforts brought that smile, it is the greatest prize in the world. There is no greater reward than that special feeling in theIR heart that a difference was made, and you have then really experienced what the Joy of Giving really is.

Thanks to the support of our donors and the wonderful people from Lifeline Chicago who continue the tradition of supporting our children all these years, my husband and I are looking forward to once again bringing happiness to more than 1,000 children. We are very grateful to all of them, for making it possible to bring the spirit of Christmas to the youngest and to enrich their childhood. Our children always need to know that they are loved. We have no right to forget them, or to ignore the moment to give them a chance to receive this special gift,” said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

Jelena Stevanovic Jovovic, Vice President of Lifeline Chicago, stated: „There is nothing more beautiful in this world than a child’s smile of happiness and of hope, and especially so during this most holy and blessed holiday season. I would like to thank our most generous donors for their continued steadfast support, our many volunteers who spent countless days packing the thousands of Christmas presents for the children, and our Lifeline Chicago Board members for their tireless efforts and immense dedication.“