The Humanitarian Organization Lifeline New York, whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine for more than 25 years, organized another very successful fundraising dinner in New York, on 4 October 2023, at the Explorers Club, in aid of the children’s hospitals in Serbia, continuing their longstanding dedicated support to our country. The event was held in the presence of TRH Crown Prince Alexander, and Crown Princess Katherine

Their Royal Highnesses attended this event with great joy and welcomed all guests thanking them for their honest dedication and indispensable support. This humanitarian event with a charity auction was attended by His Grace Bishop Irinej of Eastern America, Mrs. Olgica Vlačić, Consul of Serbia in New York, Hon. Branko Terzic, Member of the Privy Council and Royal Adjutant, as well as a great number of friends and supporters of Lifeline, who once again showed their willingness and readiness to help those in need. Famous actor Jack Hartnett was once again the auctioneer on this occasion, continuing his support to Lifeline New York’s humanitarian events.

“Knowing that we have so many caring and devoted friends and supporters all over the world always fills me with great joy and pride. I know my wish to help everyone could not be possible without you, dear friends, donors of great heart who have, for more than 25 years, supported our homeland and the hard work and efforts of the Lifeline Humanitarian Organization. My beloved husband sees me as a woman who can move mountains, as he likes to say. But I say, it is so heartwarming and rewarding, knowing that I am surrounded by people who share the same vision, same passion, and dedication to help those in need.

My parents, who were great Greek philanthropists taught me at an early age, by their own example, that there is no greater joy in life than the joy of giving. Setting up a good example, the best example to the whole world has been my main mission from my early childhood, and it has been one of the most profound experiences in my life. Sometimes in life, when you least expect it, you can make a difference in someone’s life, and we need to embrace such a blessing with our open arms and hearts” said HRH Crown Princess Katherine in her speech.

We are very grateful to the people and the companies that made the charity auction possible with their valuable support. We would like to express sincere gratitude to: Mr. Nikola Jokic, for his generous donation of a personally signed basketball, Mr. Zarko Bogojevic and his company BZ Consortium LLC from Wisconsin, the Explorers club, artist Fer Da Silva for “Gold Corazón de Fer”, a dazzling abstract masterpiece, Casa de Sol tequila for special cocktails, Miss. Gwyneth Giangrande and Mr. Nicola Guerrero for beautiful performance, Mrs. Sheila and Mr. Greg Giangrande for the donated yacht ride, as well as to all donors and members of Lifeline New York Board of Directors and their team, and all others who contributed and made this event even more valuable and important.

Photos Sylvain Gaboury /PMC