TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine announce with joy that the Royal Family of Serbia today gained a new member. HRH Princess Danica, the wife of HRH Hereditary Prince Philip, gave birth to daughter Marija, in Belgrade on 5 November at 12:31 PM.

“With great happiness and joy, the entire Royal family of Serbia has received the news that my son, HRH Hereditary Prince Philip, and daughter-in-law, HRH Princess Danica, have became the parents of a beautiful baby girl, Her Royal Highness Princess Marija, my granddaughter.

Each childbirth brings joy but knowing that Karadjordjevics are again being born in our homeland, it is what brings special happiness to my heart. It is what I had dreamt of during the times of exile. With sincere congratulations and wishes to the parents for good health, I am sharing my great joy of becoming a proud grandfather once again!”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexnader.

The mother and the baby are doing well. The parents, TRH Prince Philip and Princess Danica, and brother HRH Prince Stefan, warmly thank everyone for their congratulations.