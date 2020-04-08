HRH CROWN PRINCE ALEXANDER CONGRATULATED THE FEAST OF PESACH

His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander congratulated the Feast of Pesach to HE Mrs. Alona Fischer Kam, Israeli Ambassadors to Serbia, Mr. Isaac Asiel, Grand Rabbi of Serbia, Mr. Robert Sabados, President of the Union of Jewish Municipalities of Serbia, Mr. Aria Livne, President of the Jewish Municipality of Banja Luka and other prominent representatives of the Jewish community

“Even today, in these difficult times, when the whole world is fighting the pandemic of the Corona virus, we must not forget about your big holiday. It is with great pleasure that I send my heartfelt congratulations to all members of the Jewish community in Serbia on the eve of Pesach, a great Jewish holiday dedicated to the memory of the liberation of Jews from slavery. May this great holiday, reminiscent of the immeasurable value of freedom, justice and love for the fatherland, bless all who celebrate it with good health and an abundance of happiness”, said Crown Prince Alexander.