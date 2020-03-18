HRH CROWN PRINCESS KATHERINE HELPS GENERAL HOSPITAL IN CACAK

HRH Crown Princess Katherine donates urgently needed defibrillator to the General Hospital in Cacak. The donation was raised by Lifeline UK humanitarian organization, whose patron is Princess Katherine.

Defibrillator arrives in Cacak hospital at the right time, when Serbia is battling the vicious COVID-19 virus, and defibrillators are crucial in the fight for the life of the cardiovascular patients, who are most susceptible to the virus.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine donated the latest Defigard 4000 Schiller defibrillator to General Hospital in Cacak.

„Defibrillators are invaluable for hospitals in Serbia, as these machines have been proven to save lives. I am very happy that General Hospital in Cacak got the much needed defibrillator that will save many lives“, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.