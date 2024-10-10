On the occasion of the great and sad jubilee, the 90th anniversary of the assassination of HM King Alexander I in Marseille, the Museum of Yugoslavia in Belgrade organized an exhibition named “Protect Yugoslavia”. The official opening yesterday evening was attended by TRH Crown Prince Alexander, Hereditary Prince Philip, and Princess Danica.

The exhibition is organized under the patronage of the President of Serbia, Mr. Alexander Vucic, and with the support of the Ministry of Culture. It was officially opened by HE Prime Minister Vucevic together with HE Mr. Nikola Selakovic, Minister of Culture, and Mrs. Neda Knezevic, Director of the Museum. Numerous Ministers of the Government of Serbia, Princess Danica’s parents Beba and Milan Cile Marinkovic, as well as people from the cultural and public life of Serbia attended the opening.

“The great ruler has fallen, but his memory continues living. After decades of falsehoods, his greatness and merits, which were indeed numerous, are now finally being revealed and respected. It is important that we preserve the memory of great people like my grandfather, King Alexander the First. And that he lives forever in the memory of the people of Serbia”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander on this occasion.

The authors of the exhibition are Veselinka Kastratović Ristić, Biljana Crvenković, Aleksandra Momčilović Jovanović i Radovan Cukić, curators. The Royal Palace supported this cultural event with some of the displayed exhibits, including Paja Jovanovic’s portrait of King Alexander I. This complex, multidisciplinary exhibition, opened in all three areas of the Museum of Yugoslavia, deals with the assassination of the Knightly King, but also with everything that followed: the funeral (at that time a world event), the monumental legacy (that is, the traces that have survived), nurturing the memory of the Yugoslav ruler among people, as well as by creating a myth about his last words.