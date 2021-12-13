Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine marked today their Patron Saint Day (Serbian – “Krsna slava”) – St. Andrew the First Called in London, in the church of Saint Sava. The church service and cutting of the Slava bread was performed by reverend fathers Goran Spaic and Dragan Lazic, priests from the Serbian Orthodox Church in London.

“Slava is one of the most important Serbian customs, and one of the most important days in the year for each Serbian Orthodox family. Although due to obligations abroad we were not at home and we were not able, as in previous years, to cut the Slava bread in the Blue Salon of the Royal Palace and be at the Royal Chapel of St. Andrew the First Called, together with His Holiness the Patriarch, my wife, Crown Princess Katherine and I today, respecting our tradition, celebrated our Patron Saint’s Day in London.

Celebrating Slava is an opportunity to gather family and friends. We pray to Saint Andrew the First Called the First Apostle of our Saviour, Jesus Christ, to give us the strength to overcome these challenging times, to ask the Lord for blessings for all the people of the world and to give us the strength to continue the tradition of our ancestors and pass on the legacy to future generations. We are sending our prayers for the well-being and progress of our homeland, our people and our family. I am very grateful to dear fathers Goran and Dragan for being with us today”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.