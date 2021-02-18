His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander extended his warmest congratulations to the newly elected Patriarch of Serbia, His Holiness Porfirije.

“As the Crown Prince and the Head of the Royal Family of Serbia I warmly congratulate you on your election as the 46th head of our autocephalous Serbian Orthodox Church, exclaiming “Worthy!” From the bottom of my heart, I wish you to perform this most responsible duty as the Serbian Patriarch in good health and for many years!

The Holy Serbian Orthodox Church and the Crown are the oldest institutions of our nation that have shaped, preserved, and guided it through the centuries through your holy predecessors, we have always had spiritual consolation and strength, as well as support of our joint endeavors for the benefit of our people. My wish is to continue this centuries-old tradition of working for the common good with you, as the spiritual father and arch pastor of all of us, the faithful children of our Holy Church. I am convinced that we will have your Holy Patriarchal blessing and cooperation in achieving that sublime goal.

In addition, we know the love and affection that Your Holiness feels for the Serbian Royal Family, therefore we are confident that you will continue to provide us with paternal care and support, in the same way as your predecessors, the late Patriarchs Pavle and Irinej, of whom the holiest and most blessed memories we cherish”, said Crown Prince Alexander.